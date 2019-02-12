Ely cadet Rory is going for gold as he hits the slopes for Duke of Edinburgh award

Gold is on the horizon for snowboarding Ely cadet Rory. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE Archant

Ely cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue is jetting off to colder climes this week to take part in a snow boarding course as part of his Duke of Edinburgh award.

During the past three years Flight Sergeant Donoghue has been working towards his gold award.

Over the past 12 months Rory has completed three of the five required sections of the scheme.

Rory studied advanced aeronautics and took part in flying lessons with the RAF as well as achieving his parachute wings with the army’s parachute instructors.

He went on to spend time working on the DofE award scheme’s circuit training based fitness programme where he achieved maximum points.

Rory hopes to complete his final section of his gold award this summer with his practice and actual wild country expeditions planned for July and August.

If he is successful, then he will receive an invitation from Buckingham Palace to receive his award.

The Ely squadron currently have four senior cadets pursuing the last stages of their gold DofE award including cadet sergeant Joe Harris, Emily Pietrrs and Abigail Stubbs.

The squadron’s next open night for new recruits to come along is Wednesday April 3 at The Cadet Centre, in Heaton Drive.