Published: 4:57 PM April 13, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM April 13, 2021

Members of Atrium Fitness in Ely queueing in -2⁰c on Monday morning. - Credit: ATRIUM FITNESS ELY FACEBOOK

Monday was the day non-essential businesses could reopen after a long three months in lockdown - and they were certainly pleased to be welcoming customers back through their doors.

Shops are now open, pubs can start serving beer in their gardens and hairdressers are at work taming overgrown lockdown hair.

Gyms could also reopen from April 12 for individuals and those in household groups.

Plenty of sunshine as people enjoy a drink and bite to eat at the Poet's House garden - Credit: POETS HOUSE FACEBOOK

Caroline Seymour of aptly named Cloud 9 Beauty Therapy in Ely says she is “so pleased” to be welcoming customers back into her salon.

“Well-being is at the heart of all I do,” she said. “I have carefully put together some wonderfully relaxing, restoring and re-energising treatments to help you shake off the last 12 months.

“I am so pleased to be able to welcome you back in the salon again and I’m excited to be launching a new range of massage and spa body treatments to help ease you out of lockdown.

Caroline Seymour of Cloud 9 Beauty Therapy in Ely - Credit: CAROLINE SEYMOUR

“We've had a tough old time, so these treatments have been designed to restore your inner you.

“From the most indulgent facials to firm and nourish the skin to body and soul soothing treatments to revitalise and firm your skin and ease the tension built up from the past year.

The Cutter Inn hosting live music from The Rewinders - Credit: THE CUTTER INN FACEBOOK

“Come in and let me take care of you, this is YOUR time to just relax, be pampered and feel like you are on CLOUD 9!”

For more information, visit: www.cloud9beautytherapy.co.uk

Tumble Tots classes also reopened on Monday, with various venues throughout the week.

For more information, visit: www.tumbletots.com/ely

Tumble Tots reopened in Ely on Monday - Credit: SHARON BUBB

