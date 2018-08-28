Advanced search

Hampers stocked with Christmas goodies raffled off at Celebration of Business event in Ely

PUBLISHED: 14:06 18 December 2018

Hampers stocked with Christmas goodies raffled off at Celebration of Business event in Ely. Businesses gathered at Poets House. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

Businesses from across Ely were recognised at a special event in the heart of the city as luxury treats were raffled off to the public.

More than 500 entries were received for Christmas hampers – which were donated by various businesses – and an extra £1,000 raised for children’s hospice EACH from recycling company Ellgia.

Hampers included a selection of Christmas goodies, ranging from wine to chocolate, and were all donated by 50 Ely businesses.

A Celebration of Business was held at Poets House last night.

Tracey Harding, tourism manager at Visit Ely, said: “It was a really great night from an idea that Ellgia had originally came up with and we decided to get behind it.

“All the businesses had donated the prizes and there was additional memorabilia that got rafflied off on the night which raised £1,000 for EACH on the night.

“The clear message is to support local businesses and shop local this Christmas.”

Winners of hampers will be contacted over the next five days with details on how to collect them.

