BBC camera crews hosted by Ely Business Park during Boat Race
One of the county’s business parks was host to the BBC’s outside broadcast team as they televised the Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race to millions.
Ely Business Park at Potter Space looked after the camera and broadcast crews as the world famous boat race came to The Great River Ouse.
The event usually attracts more than 250,000 spectators, but this year it was closed to spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Instead of the River Thames in London, the venue was switched to the Great Ouse in Ely, enabling the event to go ahead in a COVID-secure way.
Jason Rockett, managing director of Potter Space, said: “We were delighted the BBC chose us as its base for the outside broadcast.
“As well as providing offices and industrial warehouses on the business park, we can now claim to be the perfect place to broadcast sporting events across the world!
“The 70-acre site is extremely popular, due to its strategic location serving the south east of England, with rail links to the port of Felixstowe and the M11, A14 and A1 nearby.
“The Boat Race has highlighted that we can also provide the transportation of freight via the Great Ouse.
“We don’t think there will be many business parks in the UK that can boast road, rail and water as possible ways of transportation for its customers.”