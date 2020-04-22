Ely brothers Adam, 6, and Elliot, 4, climb England’s highest peak for NHS staff battling coronavirus

Two children from Ely are taking on England’s highest peak in the comfort of their own home to show their appreciation for NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam and Elliot Brennand are using their mum's stepper to climb 978m up to the peak of Scafell Pike. Picture: FAMILY Adam and Elliot Brennand are using their mum's stepper to climb 978m up to the peak of Scafell Pike. Picture: FAMILY

Brothers Adam and Elliot Brennand decided to climb Scafell Pike after being inspired by war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise over £28 million for NHS workers.

Adam, 6, and Elliot, 4, have made an impressive start to their challenge so far and support from the local community has already been flooding in.

Tom Brennand, Adam and Elliot’s dad, said: “Adam and Elliot were so inspired by the amazing efforts of Captain Tom Moore, they emptied their money boxes so they could donate.

“However, they wanted to do something of their own to raise some funds for the brave staff at the NHS.

“So, they’ve decided they would each like to trek 978 metres up to the peak of Scafell Pike, albeit from the comfort of their living room using their Mummy’s stepper. They will be raising vital funds for the Addenbrookes Charitable Trust.”

The pair, who attend Lantern Primary School in Ely, have already managed to raise over £180 and well above their initial target, as they look to give their help to those on the frontline.

Writing on their JustGiving page, Adam said: “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation for the brave nurses, doctors and hospital workers in the NHS.

“We will each be stepping an average of 500 steps a day and we are aiming to finish on my birthday – Friday, May 1.

To donate to Adam and Elliot’s fundraiser, visit their JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/3cBVul2.

The Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust helps aid the wellbeing of staff and patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge during the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as funding for the likes of equipment, medical research and healing spaces.