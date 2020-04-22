Advanced search

Ely brothers Adam, 6, and Elliot, 4, climb England’s highest peak for NHS staff battling coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:58 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 22 April 2020

Adam and Elliot Brennand are climbing Scafell Pike to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: JUSTGIVING/ADAM BRENNAND

Adam and Elliot Brennand are climbing Scafell Pike to raise money for the NHS amid the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: JUSTGIVING/ADAM BRENNAND

Archant

Two children from Ely are taking on England’s highest peak in the comfort of their own home to show their appreciation for NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam and Elliot Brennand are using their mum's stepper to climb 978m up to the peak of Scafell Pike. Picture: FAMILYAdam and Elliot Brennand are using their mum's stepper to climb 978m up to the peak of Scafell Pike. Picture: FAMILY

Brothers Adam and Elliot Brennand decided to climb Scafell Pike after being inspired by war veteran Captain Tom Moore, who walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise over £28 million for NHS workers.

Adam, 6, and Elliot, 4, have made an impressive start to their challenge so far and support from the local community has already been flooding in.

Tom Brennand, Adam and Elliot’s dad, said: “Adam and Elliot were so inspired by the amazing efforts of Captain Tom Moore, they emptied their money boxes so they could donate.

“However, they wanted to do something of their own to raise some funds for the brave staff at the NHS.

“So, they’ve decided they would each like to trek 978 metres up to the peak of Scafell Pike, albeit from the comfort of their living room using their Mummy’s stepper. They will be raising vital funds for the Addenbrookes Charitable Trust.”

The pair, who attend Lantern Primary School in Ely, have already managed to raise over £180 and well above their initial target, as they look to give their help to those on the frontline.

Writing on their JustGiving page, Adam said: “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation for the brave nurses, doctors and hospital workers in the NHS.

“We will each be stepping an average of 500 steps a day and we are aiming to finish on my birthday – Friday, May 1.

“Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and secure. Your details are safe - they’ll never sell them on or send unwanted emails.

“Once you donate, they’ll send your money directly to the charity. It’s the most efficient way to donate - saving time and cutting costs for the charity.”

To donate to Adam and Elliot’s fundraiser, visit their JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/3cBVul2.

The Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust helps aid the wellbeing of staff and patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge during the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as funding for the likes of equipment, medical research and healing spaces.

Romanian health workers holding Easter celebration fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions

A group of friends who live in Pratt Street, Soham, flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by putting up a "huge gazebo" and holding a garden party to celebrate Easter - before incriminating themselves by tagging each other in photos on Facebook. This picture was uploaded by one of the guests on social media. Picture: FACEBOOK

Ely Tigers chairman 'hugely heartened' as rugby community sends their support for long-serving player battling coronavirus

Chris Day, chairman of Ely Tigers, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support received for player Stacy Mould (pictured, left), who is battling the coronavirus. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Small 'army' of police raid travellers site in East Cambridgeshire - and recover six stolen caravans and two trailers

Stolen caravans were recovered by Cambridgeshire police during a Sunday morning raid on Smithy Fen travellers' site, Cottenham. It is not known if arrests were made. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Post Office move plan would include stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store - but what do you think?

The current Ely Post Office is located inside Costcutter on Market Street. Picture: Ely Standard

Large bag of cannabis found in man's rucksack after he is caught running from police

Police found this large bag of cannabis in a man's rucksack after he was caught running from officers in Cherry Hill park in Ely. Picture: East Cambs Cops

