Britain's most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic

Britain's most bashed bridge has claimed another victim and has caused major disruption for traffic in east Cambridgeshire.

A large white van collided with Stuntney Bridge on Station Road in Ely on Tuesday, December 10 and has reportedly caused long delays.

Cambs Travel News, ran by the county council, tweeted: "Bridge and Station Road in Ely [are] blocked in both directions after a bridge strike. Delays are building in both directions."

The notorious bridge was named 'Britain's Most Bashed' after we revealed it had been hit by vehicles more than 120 times since opening.

The bridge is on the railway line right next to Ely Railway Station, even Network Rail have had enough, lauching a campaign earlier this year.

They launched their "Wise Up, Size Up" campaign in June and hoped to make the obvious 'Warning, Very Low Bridge' signs even clearer.

Ely made national headlines when The Lad Bible and even the Daily Mirror picked up on our bashed bridge, shortly after the 120th celebration.