Ely Brick Show 2022 organisers Duncan and Kayla Bridges (left) and the Predator and White Rabbit cosplayers. - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The Ely Brick show has come and gone over the weekend and it 'couldn't have gone better'.

One More Brick custom Lego Kit trader at the Ely Brick Show - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The event, run by father and child duo Duncan and Kayla Bridges, had something for everyone including custom kits, mechanical displays, working trains, cosplayers and pop culture galore.

The main room was filled with displays including models of Pokémon, Captain America's shield, working trains on tracks and the xenomorph from the popular film franchise Alien.

Lego models of Pikachu, Turtwig and Eevee at the Ely Brick Show - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Traders also attended and sold Lego, including trader One More Brick who sold custom kits so you can build anything including animals, aliens and even random scenery such as phone boxes and wind turbines.

The second room included activities for children like the mini figure hunt, Duplo and Lego play areas and a large mechanical Lego contraption called the Great Ball Contraption.

A trader selling Lego kits at the Ely Brick Show - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

And if you were lucky enough to spot them wandering, you could find yourself bumping into the Predator and the White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland.

This year's show was raising money for local charity Ely Christians Against Poverty, a charity that specialises in giving advice and consultation to those in debt.

Cosplay Predator and steampunk White Rabbit at the Ely Brick Show - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

Duncan said: "We don't have an exact figure just yet because we also had a card reader and we just don't have the numbers yet. After expenses we raised over £3,000 in cash.

"The last show we did raised £1,500 in 2019, this has more than doubled so we're really pleased.

A Batman figure projecting a shadow and a Joker bust at the Ely Brick Show - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

"I am extremely pleased with how the event went, we had loads of people come and got loads of really nice comments to show how much people enjoyed it."

The parent child duo got into Lego back in 2009 when Kayla was only four or five and it spiralled from there, the pair went to their first show in 2010 - 2011.

A working Thomas the Tank Engine exhibit at the Ely Brick Show - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

The duo has become so invested they went to 12 shows across the country in 2019, they went as far north as Leeds and as far south as Bristol.

Duncan confirmed we're going to see another show in the local area but the venue is to be decided.

Part of a tropical Lego exhibit at the Ely Brick Show - Credit: HARRY GOODMAN

To keep up to date on the Ely Brick Show, follow their Facebook page www.facebook.com/elybrickshow