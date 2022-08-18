A show that invites visitors to view various creations individuals have made using Lego is returning this September.

The Ely Brick Show is returning to the Hayward Theatre in Ely after a three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition will be held on Saturday September 3 and this year, over 20 Lego enthusiasts have entered their creations for visitors to see.

These include Star Wars, Harry Potter, and a flying saucer café.

Those visiting can also enjoy the spot the mini-figure competition, speed building, special guests from a galaxy far far away, and a play area with Lego and Duplo.

The brick show started as an idea from father and child duo, Duncan and Kayla, who sought to bring the magic of Lego shows to Ely.

Advance tickets for £2 and more information about the show can be found at www.elybrickshow.co.uk.