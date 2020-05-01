Nine thefts in 16 days at BP service station with £780 of goods stolen - do you recognise this man?
PUBLISHED: 12:30 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 01 May 2020
An Ely service station had £780 worth of goods stolen as a result of nine thefts within 16 days - and police have since released CCTV of a man that they want to speak to.
The BP service station, in Witchford Road, Ely, has had nine thefts between April 6 and 22 with £780 of goods lost.
Police have since released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with several incidents of shoplifting at the service station.
In the CCTV image the man can be seen holding several bottles of alcohol.
PC Simon Rampley said: “We urge members of the public to look at this image and contact police if they recognise the man or have any information.”
Anyone with any information should call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 35/23770/20 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report
