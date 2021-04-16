News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Boxer's 163-miles-in-a-month charity run raises £1,600

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:37 AM April 16, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM April 19, 2021
Millie Symons, who represents St Ives Boxing Academy, has raised more than £1,600 for charity

Millie Symons, a 17-year-old boxer who represents St Ives Boxing Academy, has raised more than £1,600 for the East Anglian Children's Hospices charity.

A teenage boxer and former Ely College student has raised more than £1,600 for charity by running 163 miles in a month. 

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, Millie Symons became "very frustrated" at not being able to box.

However, the 17-year-old managed to keep herself fit by running and working out in her garage at home.

Former Ely College student Millie Symons

Former Ely College student Millie Symons

Then, in February, she decided to set herself a target of running 250km to raise money for charity and chose the East Anglian Children Hospice.  

Although avid boxer Millie - who represents St Ives Boxing Academy and can be seen most days running around Ely - originally set herself a target of £500, she then increased it to £1,000.  

She completed her challenge with two days to spare and decided to run some extra distance, eventually completing 263km and raising just over £1,600.

Millie Symons represents St Ives Boxing Academy

Millie Symons represents St Ives Boxing Academy

In 2018, when Millie was a member of Haddenham Boxing Club, her trainer Mike Sawyer said: “She boxed out of her skin and put the girl under a lot of pressure.

"She is a very determined girl and she is learning all the time."

