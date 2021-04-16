Published: 10:37 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 10:46 AM April 16, 2021

Millie Symons, a 17-year-old boxer who represents St Ives Boxing Academy, has raised more than £1,600 for the East Anglian Children's Hospices charity. - Credit: KEV SYMONS

A teenage boxer and former Ely College student has raised more than £1,600 for charity by running 163 miles in a month.

Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, Millie Symons became "very frustrated" at not being able to box.

However, the 17-year-old managed to keep herself fit by running and working out in her garage at home.

Then, in February, she decided to set herself a target of running 250km to raise money for charity and chose the East Anglian Children Hospice.

Although avid boxer Millie - who represents St Ives Boxing Academy and can be seen most days running around Ely - originally set herself a target of £500, she then increased it to £1,000.

She completed her challenge with two days to spare and decided to run some extra distance, eventually completing 263km and raising just over £1,600.

In 2018, when Millie was a member of Haddenham Boxing Club, her trainer Mike Sawyer said: “She boxed out of her skin and put the girl under a lot of pressure.

"She is a very determined girl and she is learning all the time."