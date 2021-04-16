Boxer's 163-miles-in-a-month charity run raises £1,600
- Credit: KEV SYMONS
A teenage boxer and former Ely College student has raised more than £1,600 for charity by running 163 miles in a month.
Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, Millie Symons became "very frustrated" at not being able to box.
However, the 17-year-old managed to keep herself fit by running and working out in her garage at home.
Then, in February, she decided to set herself a target of running 250km to raise money for charity and chose the East Anglian Children Hospice.
Although avid boxer Millie - who represents St Ives Boxing Academy and can be seen most days running around Ely - originally set herself a target of £500, she then increased it to £1,000.
You may also want to watch:
She completed her challenge with two days to spare and decided to run some extra distance, eventually completing 263km and raising just over £1,600.
In 2018, when Millie was a member of Haddenham Boxing Club, her trainer Mike Sawyer said: “She boxed out of her skin and put the girl under a lot of pressure.
"She is a very determined girl and she is learning all the time."
Most Read
- 1 Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered
- 2 City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place
- 3 Fire crews tackling woodland blaze carried pump and equipment 200 metres
- 4 Popular food delivery service Deliveroo launches in city this week
- 5 Transformation of empty offices into luxury flats well under way
- 6 Throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
- 7 Restaurant launches bright pink ‘selfie areas’ ahead of reopening
- 8 Jail for man caught carrying meat cleaver in public after missing tools argument
- 9 Person hit by train between Cambridge and Ely
- 10 Residents ‘left without a voice’ over anti-social car park behaviour