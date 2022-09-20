Church bell ringers make history to honour Queen
- Credit: St Mary's Ely
Bell ringers in Ely have played their part in a church first while honouring the Queen.
Since tolling at St Mary’s Parish Church was arranged on September 9, the day after the Queen’s death was announced, bell ringers were hard at work.
“At Ely, the tenor bell was sounded 96 times followed by 70 blows, then both patterns repeated,” said John Mitchell, tower secretary at St Mary’s Ely.
“On Sunday, September 11, the ringers played a part in the Proclamation of Accession ceremony, pealing joyfully after the national anthem was sung.”
To mark the day of the Queen’s state funeral on September 19, the bells rung for an hour while fully muffled with open tenor backstroke.
Mr Mitchell said the bell ringers were given access despite the building being closed for refurbishment.
“This is a very unusual way to ring, only done on the death of the Sovereign and was a first for all the ringers,” Mr Mitchell added.
“Although St Mary's church building is currently closed for refurbishment, the builders helpfully gave the ringers special access so that this historic event could be audibly marked in the traditional way.”