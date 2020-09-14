Gallery

Wreath-laying ceremony at Ely war memorial to mark Battle of Britain Day

On Sunday September 13, the city of Ely marked Battle of Britain Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the city's war memorial. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Ely war memorial on Saturday to mark Battle of Britain Day, which takes place tomorrow (Tuesday September 15).

Dorothy Eames, chairperson of the Ely Royal Air Forces Association, who organised the event, said: “We couldn’t have wished for it to be better - even though it was so different to what we normally do.

“I want to say thank you to members of the public and shoppers who were in the market. They all joined in for the two minute silence - you could have heard a pin drop.

“I thought it was very respectful because they didn’t have to.”

She thanked the market team for “making sure we had enough space” and that, afterwards, “the memorial looked really nice with all the poppies”.

Mike Rouse said it was “a simple and very dignified recognition of what the nation owed to ‘the Few’.

“Well done RAFA, the Royal British Legion, the Ely Markets team and all who helped or took part.”

