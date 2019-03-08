Totally Unstable Scooter Club raises hundreds for local children's charity at fundraising event

The Totally Unstable Scooter Club (TUSC) from Ely raised hundreds of pounds for a local children's charity recently.

£850 was raised for Cambridgeshire-based Little Miracles at its annual all-day event at Ely City Football Club, whereby fellow scooter enthusiasts from across the country came together to enjoy their love of scooters and the music associated with the scooterist scene.

Money raised by the club is primarily through raffle prizes donated by club members and fellow scooter enthusiasts, as well as donations given by those that attend the event.

Michelle King, founder and CEO of Little Miracles, said: "I'd like to thank Heidi (TUSC member) and her fellow scooterists for taking the time and effort to raise money for the families we support."

The TUSC chooses a different local charity every year that they feel has a lasting effect on the community.

Little Miracles supports families who have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions across the county.

Established in 1992, The TUSC meets on the second Wednesday of every month and boasts over 20 active members from Ely and surrounding villages.

For more information on The Totally Unstable Scooter Club, please visit their Facebook page.