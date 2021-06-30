Video
'Amazing' first gig in a year for local band
- Credit: FOR THE HORNETS
Ely band For The Hornets played their first gig in over a year following the Covid-19 lockdowns.
The socially-distanced, reduced-numbers concert took place on Saturday night (June 26) at the Ex-Servicemens club in Cambridge.
Bass player Lee said: “It was amazing to be on stage again, even though the audience had to stay seated it was the first time they’d heard full-volume live music in over a year too.”
The band, who have played at both Ely Pride events, have just released their new single ‘All The Worlds A Stage'. It is available via Spotify, iTunes and Amazon.
The track was so well-received there have been three remixes released since, featuring guest vocalists, a dubstep remix, and a recording with a 96-piece orchestra.
The band is next playing in Cambridge on August 28 at The Portland Arms.
They will also perform at the Ely Online Pride festival in September and at The Maltings in December.
