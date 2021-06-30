Baby bank receives ‘generous’ cash donation from supermarket
- Credit: Ely Baby Bank
A baby bank in Ely has received a much-needed donation from the city’s Waitrose store, in hopes they can continue to support families with nappies and milk.
The volunteer-led Ely Baby Bank received a £333 donation on Monday (June 28) as part of Waitrose’s ‘Give A Little Love Scheme’.
Cilla Palmer, a founding member of the bank, attended the store to collect their voucher, which will also be used for other baby essentials.
She said: “It really is donations like this that allow us to continue to support our community.
“We rely on the generosity of local people and organisations to continue to support us with donations.”
You may also want to watch:
Ely Baby Bank welcomes local families with everything they need for babies under one, completely free of charge.
For more information, or if you would like to get involved, visit the Ely Baby Bank page on Facebook.
Most Read
- 1 Dad, 65, admits stabbing daughter’s ex-partner in Fenland murder
- 2 Residents resist housing estate that like Topsy keeps on growing
- 3 Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift
- 4 Police hunt for woman who assaulted shopworker in Co-op attack
- 5 Missing racing pigeons found in Ireland after mystery disappearance
- 6 Meet smiliest server Steve who 'cares about the whole community'
- 7 East Cambs wildlife ‘at risk’ amid plans to build new railway bridge
- 8 'Motivational' Maltings manager Lola crowned colleague of the year
- 9 Some could stay in city because of public transport links to new HQ
- 10 Letter: Rotary club in desperate need of new members