Published: 11:13 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM June 30, 2021

Ely Baby Bank has received a £333 donation from the city’s Waitrose. - Credit: Ely Baby Bank

A baby bank in Ely has received a much-needed donation from the city’s Waitrose store, in hopes they can continue to support families with nappies and milk.

The volunteer-led Ely Baby Bank received a £333 donation on Monday (June 28) as part of Waitrose’s ‘Give A Little Love Scheme’.

Cilla Palmer, a founding member of the bank, attended the store to collect their voucher, which will also be used for other baby essentials.

She said: “It really is donations like this that allow us to continue to support our community.

“We rely on the generosity of local people and organisations to continue to support us with donations.”

Ely Baby Bank welcomes local families with everything they need for babies under one, completely free of charge.

For more information, or if you would like to get involved, visit the Ely Baby Bank page on Facebook.