Advanced search

Local author Will Harvey writes about 'slice of Ely life' in new book

24 September, 2019 - 08:30
A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been written about in a new book by local author Will Harvey.

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSEA nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Will visited Burrows Bookshop in the High Street Passage for the launch of his book called 16 Barton Road.

It recalls what it was like to grow up between 1946 and 1958, telling the tales of a youngster living in the historic city.

Will says that it gives a "slice of Ely life and history intertwined" bringing back a feel of nostalgia from a time gone by.

Residents and local authors joined Will at Burrows on Saturday to reminisce and pick up a copy of the book.

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSEA nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The shop specialises in local history books and DVD's featuring a collection of maps, pictures and heritage items.

Mayor Mike Rouse, who has also wrote books on the local area, joined Will at the shop.

16 Barton Road is now on sale at Burrows for £10.99.

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSEA nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSEA nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSEA nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSEA nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSEA nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Pets honoured at Ely Cathedral in special service of thanksgiving

A special service in honour of all creatures great and small took place at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL/ MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

What an amazing night - the winners and finalists enjoying their success at the 2019 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Business of the Year Bluebire Care

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

Full steam ahead as Cambridgeshire Freemasons raise £1,000

It was full steam ahead for Cambridgeshire Freemasons after £1,000 was raised at a garden party jointly run by two local lodges. Picture: MICHAEL HINTON.

Pets honoured at Ely Cathedral in special service of thanksgiving

A special service in honour of all creatures great and small took place at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL/ MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Local author Will Harvey writes about ‘slice of Ely life’ in new book

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Theft of a BMW from outside victim’s home was one of a series of crimes involving vehicles over the weekend in East Cambs

Stolen BMW from Fordham. Police in East Cambs are investigating this and other vehicle related offences in the district at the weekend Picture; DUNCAN DAVY

Arms-length county council property company can expect to be loaned more money whilst councillor wants ‘robust approach’ to leaks to this newspaper

Former Tory MP and minister Steve Norris is chairman of This Land Ltd: ‘I am impressed by This Land’s™ commitment to maintain the highest standards in every aspect of its business, from governance through to execution of its growth strategy, and with particular reference to quality, design and responsiveness to customer requirements’. GRAPHIC: Archant

Were you there? Here is our special photo gallery of guests arriving for the 2019 Ely Standard Business Awards

It was a full house in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral for the 2019 Ely Standard Business awards and among those welcoming guests at a pre-awards reception was Cllr Lis Every, chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, our headline sponsor.

REVIEW: The Girl on the Train at Cambridge Arts Theatre - supporting actors steal the show

Naeem Hayat and Kirsty Oswald in The Girl on the Train
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists