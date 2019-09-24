Local author Will Harvey writes about 'slice of Ely life' in new book

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been documented in a new book by local author Will Harvey. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A nostalgic look at Ely of yesteryear has been written about in a new book by local author Will Harvey.

Will visited Burrows Bookshop in the High Street Passage for the launch of his book called 16 Barton Road.

It recalls what it was like to grow up between 1946 and 1958, telling the tales of a youngster living in the historic city.

Will says that it gives a "slice of Ely life and history intertwined" bringing back a feel of nostalgia from a time gone by.

Residents and local authors joined Will at Burrows on Saturday to reminisce and pick up a copy of the book.

The shop specialises in local history books and DVD's featuring a collection of maps, pictures and heritage items.

Mayor Mike Rouse, who has also wrote books on the local area, joined Will at the shop.

16 Barton Road is now on sale at Burrows for £10.99.

