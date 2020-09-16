Advanced search

‘Expect to shed a tear’ after reading Fen author John Taylor’s latest book ‘I Will Find You’

PUBLISHED: 16:16 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 16 September 2020

Littleport author John Taylor has released his latest book, I Will Find You. Picture: austinmacauley.com

An east Cambridgeshire author has released his debut novel which is said to tell a “colourful, poignant and moving” Fenland wartime story.

John Taylor of Littleport has released ‘I Will Find You’, a tale of mystery and intrigue which starts in the Fens and moves across the globe to Australia.

Mr Taylor said: “The story is colourful, poignant and moving as it charts the journey of young Robbie Spalding and his path from a home in Cambridge to a new life on the other side of the world.

“Robbie becomes Nick Thorne and this account of his arrival into adulthood is more than a little tragic and filled with unexpected twists and turns.

“Touching, funny, sad and filled with drama, I will find you is an authentic and pacey read, gripping and compelling, and will certainly keep the readers’ attention until the last page is turned.

“Expect to shed a tear for the casualties of war.”

Mr Taylor was born in Ely in 1944 and raised in Littleport; he has been married to Elisabeth for 44 years and has three adult children.

He has worked in 20 different countries and lived in England, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Australia. He now calls Cambridge home.

For more information, visit: www.austinmacauley.com/book/i-will-find-you

