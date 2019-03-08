Ely author and English teacher translates Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde for new book

Author Frank Danes with his translation of 'Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde'

An Ely author and English teacher translated the story of Dr Jekyll and My Hyde for a new book.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frank Danes has rewritten the book into clear, modern English and students are very happy.

Sam, one of Frank’s GCSE students, said the translation is “much easier to understand than the original”.

Parents say that Frank’s translation has helped their children, especially as they prepare for GCSE revision and exams.

Frank is the author of over a dozen GCSE and A-Level guides to English Literature texts.

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – translated into clear, modern English for GCSE - is available for £8.20 (including p&p) from www.pumblechookianpress.co.uk