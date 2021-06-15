Published: 9:39 AM June 15, 2021 Updated: 9:46 AM June 15, 2021

Ely artist, Ted Coney is opening various indoor spaces in his garden during the Ely Arts Festival. His piece 'Memento Mori' is pictured. - Credit: TED CONEY

A well-known Ely artist is opening several indoor spaces in his garden as part of the Ely Arts Festival.

Although he hopes to restart the tours of his pop-up gallery in September, Ted Coney is opening the studio and new garden gallery over the summer.

There will also be a display in the garage including his Morris Minor which celebrates its 90th birthday this July.

Ted studied painting and printmaking at Bath Academy of Art in the 1960s. He has been making work about family life for 45 years.

He was head of art and design at Hills Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge for over 30 years and head of art at St Andrew's College, running the foundation course for 12 years.

The event takes place on Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27 from 12-4pm at Ted's home: 49, Waterside, Ely.

Admission is free and there is no need to book. Preliminary canvases for some of his finished, family-themed paintings and postcards will also be for sale

Visit Ted Coney's Family Portraits website for more information.