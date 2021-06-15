News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Artist opens studio and garden gallery as part of festival

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 9:39 AM June 15, 2021    Updated: 9:46 AM June 15, 2021
Ely artist, Ted Coney is opening various indoor spaces in his garden during the Ely Arts Festival

Ely artist, Ted Coney is opening various indoor spaces in his garden during the Ely Arts Festival. His piece 'Memento Mori' is pictured. - Credit: TED CONEY

A well-known Ely artist is opening several indoor spaces in his garden as part of the Ely Arts Festival.

Although he hopes to restart the tours of his pop-up gallery in September, Ted Coney is opening the studio and new garden gallery over the summer.

There will also be a display in the garage including his Morris Minor which celebrates its 90th birthday this July.

Ted studied painting and printmaking at Bath Academy of Art in the 1960s. He has been making work about family life for 45 years.

He was head of art and design at Hills Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge for over 30 years and head of art at St Andrew's College, running the foundation course for 12 years.

The event takes place on Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27 from 12-4pm at Ted's home: 49, Waterside, Ely.

Admission is free and there is no need to book. Preliminary canvases for some of his finished, family-themed paintings and postcards will also be for sale

Visit Ted Coney's Family Portraits website for more information. 

You may also want to watch:

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heavy police presence is currently being reported in Lancaster Way, Chatteris.

Updated

Fire crews tackle blaze at Ely engineering works

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Scotsdale Hill Fordham

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Parish council protests after developers switch care home for homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury’s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park

Ely’s most famous cat is back for more adventures

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this morning (June 11).  

Van overturns after striking Ely’s infamous ‘most bashed bridge’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus