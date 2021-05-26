News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Arts festival team launch crowdfunder to raise £1,000

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:38 AM May 26, 2021    Updated: 12:05 PM May 26, 2021
Screen shot of Chris Parsons in Ely Arts Festival crowdfunder video

The Ely Arts Festival committee has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000. This is a screenshot of Chris Parsons in the video. - Credit: ELY ARTS FESTIVAL

The Ely Arts Festival committee has launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £1,000.

Run by a voluntary committee, the festival will bring a programme of arts and cultural events and activities over a two-week period.

People who donate to the crowdfunding campaign will be rewarded with tokens of appreciation.

These range from public thanks, to poetry books, to annual membership of the festival.

Chris Parsons, chairperson of Ely Arts Festival, said: 'We're really excited to be launching the festival again in 2021 but we need your help to support the events we are putting on.

"This is a great opportunity to support engaging, accessible and family friendly arts activities in Ely and the surrounding area.

"Please do consider making a small donation or even sharing the page on social media to get our campaign as far and wide as possible.

"We hope to see lots of people at our events in June.”

Visit www.elyartsfestival.org for more details or to donate.

Ely News

