The music of the Ely Arts Festival 2022

Lantivet Duo perform at Ely Cathedral at the Ely Arts Festival 2021 - Credit: Ely Arts Festival

The Ely Arts Festival will be full of music from church choirs to hits from Disney classics.

Buskers will perform over the festival period so keep an ear out in the streets.

Stage performances begin on June 17. The first is a free show from musical duo Flutes and Frets at 1pm at Sessions House, doors open at 12.30pm.

The pair will perform classical pieces from Mozart and Bach and traditional flute folk music. Afterwards in the evening, the service of Choral Evensong can be heard in Ely Cathedral.

Next on Saturday, June 18, the Ely Music Collective have organised an evening of live music spanning four centuries and wine tasting at Sessions House at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm, in a collaboration with local specialist wine importers, Ely Wine.

There is no fixed price for the door, just donate between £15 to £20 at the door.

Saxophone quartet Klosely Saxophone Kvartet will perform for free at Sessions House on June 22 at 1pm, doors open at 12.30pm.

The group performs a range of music from jazz, to folk and contemporary classical.

June 25 will have two events for music lovers. The all-day family friendly Jubilee Jamboree from 10.30am to 9pm will have live music all day along with art and food vans.

Later in the night, at 7.30pm, the Suffolk Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Mendelssohn: Sunshine and Shade at Ely Cathedral. Tickets can be bought at www.elycathedral.org from £21 to £36.

June 26 also has two performances, both at the Ely Methodist Church.

The Newmarket Chamber Orchestra’s concert will feature a Hummel Overture and Beethoven’s 1st Symphony at 2pm, followed by the Ely Youth Choir singing chart songs and show tunes at 4pm.

Tickets cost £7 and £5 for over 18s respectively; both allow under 18s in for free.

Linely String Quartet will perform on June 29 for free at Sessions House, playing Haydn, Beethoven and Schubert.

Lastly, 300 local children and professionals will present The Carnival of the Animals, in which they will perform animal-themed music such as songs from The Lion King and Jungle Book.

Tickets can be booked here www.elycathedral.org, £10 for adults and children get in free.