1,000 people enjoy music, theatre and art at festival finale
- Credit: Andrew Wilkinson
1,000 people enjoyed live music, crafts, theatre and art as the final weekend of Ely Arts Festival brought some much-needed post-lockdown cheer to the city.
Visitors travelled from near and far to attend a ‘weekend of fun’ at Jubilee Gardens on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 June, bringing the festival’s 2021 programme to a close.
The weekend began with live music in the bandstand, with performances from local acts Paddy Bennett, Funksoul Brothers, John Holland Avery, Littleport Brass Band and East Cambs Wind Band.
Music continued into Saturday (July 3) afternoon with a Teddy Bears Tea Picnic Concert provided by Shake, Rattle and Roll for babies and toddlers.
Local artist Louise Beale provided craft activities for all ages, and exhibited the final result of her project with Babylon ARTS ‘Fen Stitch Together’, a quilt created from patches handmade and sent in by local residents.
Chris Parsons, Ely Arts Festival Chair, said: “After such a challenging 15 months for us all we really wanted to bring some cheer to Ely.”
On Sunday (July 4), there were two open-air theatre performances by Lamphouse Theatre, organised by Babylon ARTS.
With just two actors, their production ‘Suitcase Shakespeare’ brought to life an entire Shakespeare play using only what was in their suitcases.
Mr Parsons said: “It was fantastic to see so many smiling faces down at Jubilee Gardens across the weekend for our Jubilee Jamboree and Suitcase Shakespeare performances!
“All this would not have been possible without the fantastic work of the voluntary committee and our collaboration with Babylon Arts.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the local companies who have supported the festival - Poets House, Silver Oak Coffee, Busy Bee Recruitment and Lovewell Blake.
“We’re excited about what the future holds for the Ely Arts Festival as part of the exciting cultural offerings throughout the year in this great city!”
“We hope everyone had a really enjoyable time.”
