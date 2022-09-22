Amy Wormald, a painter from Ely, is presenting her artwork in 'Land Cover' at the Babylon Gallery from October 13 until November 6. - Credit: Babylon Gallery

An award-winning local artist is to stage an exhibition of new paintings inspired by East Anglian landscapes.

Amy Wormald, a contemporary painter who lives in Ely, will be presenting her colourful artwork in ‘Land Cover’ at the Babylon Gallery from October 13 until November 6.

The exhibition features a range of work from small works on paper through to large paintings on canvas, all of which is inspired from local landscape.

Amy said: “I’ve sold paintings around the world, but there’s nothing quite like sharing work right here in Cambridgeshire.

“I’m excited to show my paintings in my home town of Ely and would like to invite as many people as possible to come and take a look.

“If you’ve never been to Babylon Gallery, then please make this your first trip. It’s free entry and everyone is welcome.”

Alongside Amy’s work is an opportunity for visitors to get creative themselves, attend talks or take part in drop-in activities during half term.