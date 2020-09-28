Advanced search

Artist’s virtual tour and painting sale raises money for charity

PUBLISHED: 07:30 29 September 2020

Ely artist Ted Coney with his painting ‘Who Stole The Toothpaste?’ (which includes his Morris Minor) and the gift card showing the same image. Picture: TED CONEY

Ely artist Ted Coney with his painting ‘Who Stole The Toothpaste?’ (which includes his Morris Minor) and the gift card showing the same image. Picture: TED CONEY

Although his pop-up gallery on Ely’s Waterside has been closed this year because of the pandemic, local artist Ted Coney has been busy raising money for the NHS Charities Together appeal.

In May he launched his virtual tour through his website, where visitors are flown back in time to 1930s Hollywood to view one of his family paintings about a relative who worked in the film industry.

He also discusses another three of his paintings in the nine-minute film. Ted is also donating money raised from a recent sale of one of his preliminary studies for his painting ‘Who Stole The Toothpaste?’

Ted made use of Ely’s historic courtroom to tell the story of a lost family fortune, over 100 years ago.

In his picture he uses Mr Toad from ‘The Wind in the Willows’ as a symbol of what happens when greed gets the better of you.

His 1931 Morris Minor also appears in the painting and the film.

A drawing of the car has been made into a gift card which is for sale at the Babylon Gallery with all proceeds also going to the appeal.

View the virtual tour online.

