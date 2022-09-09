Artist Lory Beat may look to primary school pupils she recently visited for her next idea to mark the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Lory Beat

For one artist, illustrating the late Queen Elizabeth II will only enhance her connection to the British monarchy.

“I illustrate things I love, things that are meaningful to me,” said Lory Beat of Ely.

“I became a British citizen a few years back and I swore to be loyal to Her Majesty.”

Lory created a colourful tribute to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

And she is looking to produce another piece of artwork in recognition of her record-breaking reign.

“Perhaps the Queen and Prince Philip walking away from the back with their dogs,” said Lory.

“Being a tour guide for the city of Ely, it makes me experience monarchy history at a deeper level, I guess.”

Lory spoke to pupils at the Lantern Community Primary School in Ely and was impressed by their royal artwork.

She added: “The children loved the connection of flowers in the Queen’s head, so yes, it brings me closer to people.”