Lory hopes poignant art will show loyalty to Queen

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:48 PM September 9, 2022
Queen artwork by Ely school pupils

Artist Lory Beat may look to primary school pupils she recently visited for her next idea to mark the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Lory Beat

For one artist, illustrating the late Queen Elizabeth II will only enhance her connection to the British monarchy. 

“I illustrate things I love, things that are meaningful to me,” said Lory Beat of Ely

“I became a British citizen a few years back and I swore to be loyal to Her Majesty.” 

Lory created a colourful tribute to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. 

Queen artwork from Lantern Primary School Ely

Artist Lory Beat may look to primary school pupils she recently visited for her next idea to mark the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Lory Beat

And she is looking to produce another piece of artwork in recognition of her record-breaking reign. 

“Perhaps the Queen and Prince Philip walking away from the back with their dogs,” said Lory. 

“Being a tour guide for the city of Ely, it makes me experience monarchy history at a deeper level, I guess.” 

Queen artwork by Ely school pupils

Artist Lory Beat may look to primary school pupils she recently visited for her next idea to mark the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Lory Beat

Queen artwork from Lantern Primary School Ely

Artist Lory Beat may look to primary school pupils she recently visited for her next idea to mark the reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II. - Credit: Lory Beat

Lory spoke to pupils at the Lantern Community Primary School in Ely and was impressed by their royal artwork. 

She added: “The children loved the connection of flowers in the Queen’s head, so yes, it brings me closer to people.” 

