Anthony Day, a local artist who has exhibited over 80 one-man shows and many more group exhibitions, marked his 100th birthday on Tuesday (February 22).

Anthony was joined at his home in Wicken by friends, family and a group of around 30 well-wishers from the village to celebrate his special day.

His centenary celebrations included receiving a special 100th birthday card from the Queen and a surprise visit from Wicken Band at Pond Green outside his cottage.

The son of a local farmer, Anthony was born in Wicken in 1922, where he still lives today.

After serving in the Royal Army medical corps, he studied art at Cambridge School of Art from 1948 to 1952 and at Reading University from 1954 to 1955.

He turned to painting outdoors as a way of spending time in the countryside.

Anthony's work is mostly in gouache, occasionally egg tempera or soft pencil, using a palette of subtle colours to capture the natural light of fen skies, fields and water.

Over the years, Anthony has exhibited his work at the Royal Academy, the Heffer Gallery and Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge, as well as the Paris Salon and the English Gallery in Boston, USA.

Anthony also has works in the Government Art Collection and still exhibits regularly at local galleries such as The Old Fire Engine House in Ely.

A spokesperson there said: “Anthony has exhibited with us since 1968.

“At 100 years old, he is still fiercely independent, a keen walker and has just had a very successful exhibition here alongside two other local artists.

“He was the first artist to have an exhibition at the gallery and has exhibited with us here every winter.”

Each July, Anthony enjoys welcoming visitors to his studio in Wicken as part of the Cambridge Open Studios season and is happy to show his work at other times, by appointment.

Anthony also worked as an art reviewer for the Cambridge Evening News, is a prolific author of local history and has published 14 books about the Fens, in particular Wicken village and Soham.

The spokesperson added: “On his 100th birthday, he told us that the village came out and that it was the first time they had all been out together since lockdown.

“It was a real treat for everyone.”

