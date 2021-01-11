Published: 11:46 AM January 11, 2021 Updated: 9:21 AM January 12, 2021

Three paintings by an Ely artist and Witchford Village College photography teacher are going on display in Italy as part of an exhibition.

Andy Carruth's artwork forms part of ‘Natural Elements’, a contemporary art exhibition that is being held at the Palazzo Ducalte in Genoa.

The self-taught painter and digital artist's painting featuring Ely Cathedral is titled ‘Four Seasons’ and his other two paintings are titled ‘End of Summer’ and ‘Abstract Sunset One’.

Andy, who has worked as a professional photographer since 2000, working for magazines including Melody Maker, said: "As an Ely resident for over 15 years, I have photographed and painted the cathedral many times.

"I am very proud that one of my cathedral pictures will now feature in an international display."

The exhibition, which runs from January 14 to 28, is part of a series of art events run the Divulgarti association. It is curated by the well know Italian art curator Lorendana Trestin.

"It’s fantastic to be associated with Divulgarti and well-respected art curator Lorendana Trestin and such a thrill," Mr Carruth added.

"I can’t wait to see my paintings featured."