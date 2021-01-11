News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Artist's paintings to be shown at Italian exhibition

person

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:46 AM January 11, 2021    Updated: 9:21 AM January 12, 2021
Andy Carruth and 'Four Seasons' digital painting

Three paintings by Ely artist Andy Carruth are going on display in Genoa, Italy as part of an exhibition. ‘Four Seasons’ is a digital painting and features Ely Cathedral. - Credit: ANDY CARRUTH

Three paintings by an Ely artist and Witchford Village College photography teacher are going on display in Italy as part of an exhibition. 

Andy Carruth

Three paintings by Ely artist Andy Carruth are going on display in Genoa, Italy as part of an exhibition. - Credit: ANDY CARRUTH

Andy Carruth's artwork forms part of ‘Natural Elements’, a contemporary art exhibition that is being held at the Palazzo Ducalte in Genoa.

Four Seasons

Three paintings by Ely artist Andy Carruth are going on display in Genoa, Italy as part of an exhibition: 'Four Seasons' is pictured. - Credit: ANDY CARRUTH

The self-taught painter and digital artist's painting featuring Ely Cathedral is titled ‘Four Seasons’ and his other two paintings are titled ‘End of Summer’ and ‘Abstract Sunset One’.

Andy, who has worked as a professional photographer since 2000, working for magazines including Melody Maker, said: "As an Ely resident for over 15 years, I have photographed and painted the cathedral many times. 

Abstract Sunset One

Three paintings by Ely artist Andy Carruth are going on display in Genoa, Italy as part of an exhibition. 'Abstract Sunset One' is pictured. - Credit: ANDY CARRUTH

"I am very proud that one of my cathedral pictures will now feature in an international display." 

The exhibition, which runs from January 14 to 28, is part of a series of art events run the Divulgarti association. It is curated by the well know Italian art curator Lorendana Trestin.

End of Summer

Three paintings by Ely artist Andy Carruth are going on display in Genoa, Italy as part of an exhibition: 'End of Summer' is pictured. - Credit: ANDY CARRUTH

"It’s fantastic to be associated with Divulgarti and well-respected art curator Lorendana Trestin and such a thrill," Mr Carruth added. 

"I can’t wait to see my paintings featured."

You may also want to watch:

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exclusive

Postman crowned number 1 buyer of Sainsbury’s bacon sandwiches

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Video

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals woman's bid to hire hitmen

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Jail for drug dealer caught in hotel room with cocaine and heroin worth...

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

People

Family pays tribute to local sporting icon and 'an inspiration'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus