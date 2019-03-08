Advanced search

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:17 09 April 2019

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely.

On Monday (April 8) at 6pm, one crew from Ely and two crews from Newmarket, Suffolk were called to a barn fire on West Fen Road, Ely.

Crews arrived to find a barn containing one vehicle on fire. On further investigation firefighters discovered a second fire in an adjacent building.

Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters extinguished the fires using one hose reel and buckets of water.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

