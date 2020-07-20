Advanced search

Army cadet from Ely selected to assist The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire this year

PUBLISHED: 18:40 20 July 2020

Dwight Bruno, from Ely, has been selected to assist the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire with his ceremonial duties. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Dwight Bruno, from Ely, has been selected to assist the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire with his ceremonial duties. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Cambridgeshire Army Cade Force

A 16-year-old Army cadet from Ely has been selected to assist The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire with ceremonial duties this year.

Dwight Bruno, from Ely, pictured showing his High Sheriff badge. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet ForceDwight Bruno, from Ely, pictured showing his High Sheriff badge. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Cadet Sergeant Dwight Bruno is from the Ely Detachment of Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force and is one of two cadets selected for the role this year.

He was selected for his commitment, achievements and serving as a role model to other cadets and will accompany The High Sheriff Brigadier Tim Seal TD DL on ceremonial duties.

Sgt. Bruno will be responsible for checking the finer details of each event and for ensuring visits run smoothly.

When parades resume, he will also attend these alongside The High Sheriff.

Dwight Bruno, from Ely, has been selected to assist the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire with his ceremonial duties. Dwight (L) carrying the ACF flag in Ely Cathedral at a Royal British Legion Commemoration in 2019. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet ForceDwight Bruno, from Ely, has been selected to assist the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire with his ceremonial duties. Dwight (L) carrying the ACF flag in Ely Cathedral at a Royal British Legion Commemoration in 2019. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

Sgt. Bruno said: “The main way that cadets has helped me develop is that I have gained a multitude of skills that can be applied real time in the real world, and I have used those skills such as first aid, but also I have the confidence and discipline to deploy those skills effectively.

He added: “I think it’s a massive honour to support the High Sheriff in his official duties.”

Sgt. Bruno joined the Ely Detachment in 2017 and is a student at Cambridge Regional College where he is studying Level 3 Uniformed Services.

He has played a leading role in teaching the army cadets at his detachment.

The High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal TC DL. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet ForceThe High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire, Brigadier Tim Seal TC DL. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force

In 2019, he was selected to be the Army Cadet Force Standard Bearer at a Royal British Legion event to remember a Cambridgeshire Regiment Serviceman, and later at Remembrance parade.

He has completed multiple first aid qualifications, CVQO Diploma and Young Leaders Courses, and Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Cadet Staff Sergeant Robson Mangwiza, 17, from Huntingdon will join Sgt. Bruno in supporting the High Sheriff.

The High Sheriff said: “There was a strong field of high-quality nominations and they both stood out for their achievements and the selfless manner in which they have supported their detachments.

“They are both superb role models who show that the young people of this country, with the right support, can be great team players and citizens who are more than willing to support their communities and beyond.

“I look forward to working with them in the coming months.”

