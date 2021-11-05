Architect practice 'weathered pandemic storm' to win award
- Credit: Cambridge Architectural Design
An Ely-based architectural practice has won a top industry award after "weathering the pandemic well".
Cambridge Architectural Design took home the "Best Construction Detailing Specialist" in the 2021 Build Architecture Awards.
The practice, founded in 2015, was a finalist in Cambridgeshire’s new business of the year awards and has continued going from strength to strength.
Director Lee Smith said: "We’ve weathered the pandemic well, we’re really lucky to be in a profession that can work from anywhere that we have a laptop.
"It means so much to us to have been recognised for our attention to detail.
"Whether it’s the way a canopy meets a wall, or aligning the floor and wall tile joints in a bathroom, it’s the details which make a good home a great home.”
You may also want to watch:
The win comes after the company was named 'best technical practice' at the 2020 Build Architecture Awards.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeArchitecturalDesign/
Most Read
- 1 Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop
- 2 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
- 3 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
- 4 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
- 5 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
- 6 Fly tippers may have left valuable clue at the scene
- 7 Letter: 'Shame on you, Lucy Frazer for voting for corruption'
- 8 School donates 'outstanding' haul of items to Ely Foodbank
- 9 Probe ordered into busway following second death
- 10 First pill to treat Covid-19 gets approval in UK