Lee Smith MCIAT BSc(Hons) is the director of Ely-based Cambridge Architectural Design Ltd, which won the Build Architectural Awards 2021 Best Construction Detailing Specialist award. - Credit: Cambridge Architectural Design

An Ely-based architectural practice has won a top industry award after "weathering the pandemic well".

Cambridge Architectural Design took home the "Best Construction Detailing Specialist" in the 2021 Build Architecture Awards.

The practice, founded in 2015, was a finalist in Cambridgeshire’s new business of the year awards and has continued going from strength to strength.

Director Lee Smith said: "We’ve weathered the pandemic well, we’re really lucky to be in a profession that can work from anywhere that we have a laptop.

"It means so much to us to have been recognised for our attention to detail.

"Whether it’s the way a canopy meets a wall, or aligning the floor and wall tile joints in a bathroom, it’s the details which make a good home a great home.”

The win comes after the company was named 'best technical practice' at the 2020 Build Architecture Awards.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeArchitecturalDesign/