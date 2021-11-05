News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Architect practice 'weathered pandemic storm' to win award

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:14 AM November 5, 2021
Lee Smith MCIAT BSc(Hons) is the director of Ely-based Cambridge Architectural Design Ltd

Lee Smith MCIAT BSc(Hons) is the director of Ely-based Cambridge Architectural Design Ltd, which won the Build Architectural Awards 2021 Best Construction Detailing Specialist award. - Credit: Cambridge Architectural Design

An Ely-based architectural practice has won a top industry award after "weathering the pandemic well".

Cambridge Architectural Design took home the "Best Construction Detailing Specialist" in the 2021 Build Architecture Awards.

The practice, founded in 2015, was a finalist in Cambridgeshire’s new business of the year awards and has continued going from strength to strength.

Director Lee Smith said: "We’ve weathered the pandemic well, we’re really lucky to be in a profession that can work from anywhere that we have a laptop.

"It means so much to us to have been recognised for our attention to detail.

"Whether it’s the way a canopy meets a wall, or aligning the floor and wall tile joints in a bathroom, it’s the details which make a good home a great home.”

You may also want to watch:

The win comes after the company was named 'best technical practice' at the 2020 Build Architecture Awards.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/CambridgeArchitecturalDesign/

Most Read

  1. 1 Florist 'really excited' to turn dream into reality with new shop
  2. 2 Demolition begins of steel-framed £600,000 homes
  3. 3 Everything you need to know about Ely Cathedral's Christmas Gift & Food Fair 2021
  1. 4 Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the Black Cat Roundabout
  2. 5 2am 999 call finds mother drunk - baby son alone
  3. 6 Fly tippers may have left valuable clue at the scene
  4. 7 Letter: 'Shame on you, Lucy Frazer for voting for corruption'
  5. 8 School donates 'outstanding' haul of items to Ely Foodbank
  6. 9 Probe ordered into busway following second death
  7. 10 First pill to treat Covid-19 gets approval in UK
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire police officers called to Haddenham

Cambs Live

Councillors 'extremely concerned' as teenagers cause Halloween nightmare

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
There is concern that if Covid-19 rates continue to rise at the rate that they are, hospitals will become overwhelmed again.

Cambs Live

East Cambridgeshire among top 5 UK Covid hot spots

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
New Barns Avenue semi where Miguel Silveira wanted to run a mobile catering van from.

Cambs Live

Only one neighbour objects to catering van at end semi 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham woman in court today for breaching criminal behaviour order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon