Ely Archers raffle raises £200 for Sutton Scout Group - it was their late chairman's nominated charity for 2020

Ely Archers raffle raises £200 for Sutton Scout Group. Pictured is the presentation of the cheque by Maggie Johnson, with members of Ely Archers and the Sutton Scout group. Picture: DANIEL COE Daniel Coe

Members of the Ely Archers raised £200 for Sutton Scout Group by holding their annual fundraising raffle.

Every November Ely Archers hold their annual Portsmouth archery competition, which sees archers attend from several counties.

Every year the club also holds a prize raffle with funds being raised for a chosen charity.

Sutton Scout Group were proposed as the nominated charity by the late Ely Archer Club chairman Steve Johnson, who died last October.

Last Friday, several beavers, cubs, scouts and scout leaders joined Ely Archers for a have-a-go archery session, before being presented with the cheque.

These funds will be put towards the group's ongoing fundraising for a new venue.

Ely Archery Club was formed in 2004 by two local archers, and membership grew steadily from there - they now have around 40 members.

Visit www.elyarchers.org.uk for more information about the club.