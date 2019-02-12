LETTER: Get set for Ely Aquafest 2019

Throwback to last year's Ely Aquafest. Picture: FACEBOOK. Archant

Preparations by the Rotary Clubs of Ely for the 2019 Aquafest on 7 July are now well under way.

Those that attended last year will certainly remember what a great day out it was in glorious sunshine.

Last year there were 17 rafts in the main event and we are looking to increase on that in the main race and in the best decorated raft categories.

Anyone who would like to prepare and enter a raft please contact Richard Tyler at richard_j_tyler@hotmail.com or Keith Evans at keith@millrosetelecom.co.uk Don’t forget that all the other usual attractions such as arena acts, fairground rides, catering and other stalls will be present so put the date in your diary now.