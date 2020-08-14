Advanced search

Ely Apple Festival 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:53 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 14 August 2020

Ely Apple Festival 2020 has been cancelled due to safety concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. East Anglian Apples and Orchards are pictured. Picture: VISIT ELY

This year’s Ely Apple Festival has been cancelled due to safety concerns caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which was due to be held on Palace Green on October 17, will no longer go ahead say VisitEly, who organise the event.

Anna Bennett, Ely’s town centre and tourism manager, said: “The apple festival has been an integral part of Ely’s events calendar, and after much consideration, it was felt the public’s safety regarding social distancing could not be guaranteed.

“It’s such a shame that we cannot put this wonderful event on for our visitors and community this year.

“In previous years it attracted well over 5,000 people, but we felt the risk would be too high to the public.”

Plans are however already being put in place for next year’s event, with Anna adding that “my team are now using this time to plan a bigger, better event for 2021, and what will be the 21st year of Apple Festival in Ely”.

A date will be announced soon for the 2021 festival.

