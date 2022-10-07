News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Get ready for 'fabulous, fun-filled' Ely Apple Day this weekend

Daniel Mason

Published: 2:00 PM October 7, 2022
Hundreds attend Ely Apple Day 2019

Hundreds of visitors including families are expected to attend this year's Ely Apple and Harvest Fayre on Palace Green this weekend. - Credit: Michael Rouse

It has been billed as a “fabulous, fun-filled family day” by organisers as this year’s Ely Apple and Harvest Fayre takes shape. 

Families and other visitors are due to attend this year’s ‘apple day’ on Palace Green tomorrow (Saturday), with plenty of activities to take part in. 

Anna Bennett, manager of events organisers Visit Ely, was pleased with the reaction to last year’s event, which saw 3,000 people attend. 

“We were thrilled to see the huge reaction the event received last year, making it extra special as we co-ordinate the event with Ely Cathedral’s Harvest Festival,” she said.   

“We can’t wait to see what 2022 brings.”   

Games, dancing and the ‘longest apple peel’ competition will return for this year’s event, which marks the history of orchards and harvest in Ely and East Cambridgeshire.  

‘Apple day’ will take place between 10am and 4pm. 

Ely News

