News

From games to crumbles - hundreds expected for 22nd Ely 'Apple Day'

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:30 PM September 21, 2022
Children at Ely Apple Day 2021

Last year's Ely Apple and Harvest Fayre saw 3,000 people attend. - Credit: Michael Rouse

From competitions and dancing to pies, crumbles and crafts, Ely is gearing up for its Apple and Harvest Fayre. 

‘Apple day’ will return for a 22nd year with hundreds of visitors expected on Palace Green for the free event, which marks the history of orchards and harvest in Ely and East Cambridgeshire. 

Last year’s spectacular saw 3,000 people attend for games, dancing, as well as entertainment and activities including the ‘longest apple peel’ competition. 

That competition, plus the ‘apple and spoon’ race, is set to return on a day when the cast of KD Theatre’s ‘Cinderella’ will feature. 

Action from Ely Apple and Harvest Fayre 2021

The ‘longest apple peel’ competition and the ‘apple and spoon’ race are just two events due to take place at this year's Ely Apple and Harvest Fayre. - Credit: Michael Rouse

Anna Bennett, manager of event organisers Visit Ely, said: “We were thrilled to see the huge reaction the event received last year, making it extra special as we co-ordinate the event with Ely Cathedral’s Harvest Festival.  

“We can’t wait to see what 2022 brings.”  

This year’s Apple and Harvest Fayre takes place on Saturday, October 8 from 10am to 4pm. 

Ely News

