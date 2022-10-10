Gallery

David Coventry (back) and Mike Axford from the Ely Rotary Club which held its annual longest apple peel competition.

Residents and visitors to Ely on Saturday (October 8) enjoyed games, dancing, and arts and crafts as Ely’s annual Apple and Harvest Fayre returned for its 22nd year.

Over 3,000 individuals travelled from near and far to be part of the free event at Palace Green opposite Ely Cathedral, which marks the history of orchards and harvest in Ely and East Cambridgeshire.

Lyra Gallagher and her family enjoyed the event held on Palace Green on Saturday.

'Apple Day' event organiser, Anna Bennett (R) with the mayor of Ely, Cllr Richard Morgan (L).

Stalls, entertainment from actors, local folk music, and food and drink were all featured as well as the annual ‘longest apple peel’ competition and the ‘apple and spoon’ race.

The longest apple peel this year was an 'outstanding' 3.7m!

Musical entertainment was provided by folk duo Two Crows.

Visitors were also able to enjoy picking from a range of apples (including toffee apples), apple crumble and other fresh produce from local suppliers to mark apple day.

Christine Gascoigne and John Carey, from the Ely Hereward Rotary Club on their stall which was selling home-made apple crumbles.

The event was held in conjunction with Ely Cathedral’s Harvest Festival and was enjoyed by all who attended, including the mayor of Ely, Cllr Richard Morgan.

Event manager, Anna Bennett, said: "Our small team worked so hard this year making it happen and there was such a great mix of craft/food/fun and games.

"Even the Mayor of Ely challenged us to an apple and spoon race!"

City of Ely mayor, Cllr Richard Morgan at the Apple Day event on Saturday.

Food and drink stalls featured at Ely's 22nd 'Apple Day'.

Anna added: "Our new town crier, Cecilia De Boer gave her first cry to open the show and her costume was outstanding, with Ely Cathedral embroidered on the hat.

"It was an amazing day all round."



