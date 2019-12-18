Advanced search

Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group hold Christmas meeting after busy year

PUBLISHED: 07:33 19 December 2019

The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group capped a busy year by holding a Christmas event. Picture: CAROLINE NICKLINSON

It receives support from across the community -including £500 from the mayor's fund and from Soham carnival - and helps those coping with the debilitating effects of Parkinson's disease.

But as a busy year draws to a close for members of The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group it was time to celebrate Christmas.

The Rocking Ukuleles from St Ives again provided the festive entertainment and did so in great style said lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson.

She said they had contributed to an enjoyable afternoon and members had tucked into a festive buffet and held a bumper draw.

She said their group was looking forward to a packed, informative and enjoyable programme in 2020.

Caroline also thanked all those who had supported the support group during 2019.

The support group meet on the third Tuesday afternoon in the month, for further details contact Caroline Nicklinson cnicklinson@gmail.com or call 07718191482.

The group was set up to support those affected by Parkinson's disease, a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years.

