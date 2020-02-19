Advanced search

Mayor, councillors and Ukel-Ely group members among guests at Ely and District Parkinson's Support Group meeting

PUBLISHED: 11:22 19 February 2020

The Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, councillors and members of the Ukel-Ely group were among the guests at The Ely and District Parkinson’s Support Group’s February meeting. Picture: CAROLINE NICKLINSON

The Mayor of Ely, councillors and members of the Ukel-Ely group were among the guests at The Ely and District Parkinson's Support Group's February meeting.

Members were joined by Mayor Mike Rouse and two councillors - Sarah Bellow and Rebecca Denness - along with Ukel-Ely group members Nick Dowdy and Rosie Holliday.

In 2019 the support group was awarded a £500 grant from Ely City Council which for the support of the Parkinson's vocal exercise group; the Ukel-Ely Group also raised £100 for the same group.

Caroline Nicklinson, lead volunteer, said: "The support group had invited the mayor, councillors and members of the band to see first-hand what a positive impact the vocal exercise group was having on members.

"Singing workshops are fun, sociable and an enjoyable way of exercising while strengthening the muscle groups needed for speech and lung function.

"We thought it was important that those members of the community who had generously raised money and donated grants had the opportunity to see first-hand what an impact the vocal exercise group has on members.

"It was also a fantastic opportunity for the group to perform at a meeting and we would like to take this opportunity to thank all those people who have and continue to support our group."

The support group was also joined by a member of Healthwatch who provided an update on the work of Healthwatch and a physiotherapist from PossAbility who took members through a gentle exercise session.

The vocal exercise group meets at The Scout Hut on St John's Road in Ely on Fridays from 10.30am-12pm.

If you have parkinson's or multiple sclerosis and would like more information, contact Chris Bent on 07718 191482.

