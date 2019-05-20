Advanced search

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

20 May, 2019 - 13:05
Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Model railway enthusiasts gathered to exhibit, learn new skills and share their passion of miniature locomotives in Ely.

It was the 41st annual exhibition for Ely and District Model Railway Club at City of Ely Community College on Saturday May 18.

Exhibitors and enthusiasts from across the UK travelled to the popular event.

Winner of the best layout was "Bourton on the Marsh", runner up "Teign House Sidings".

Model railways experts Hornby also donated an East Express set as a special raffle prize.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse was also in attendance to speak with visitors, members of the club and youngsters.

The club create railways in miniature, by helping one another to learn new skills to research, build base boards, track lay and wiring, landscaping, building buildings, signalling and operating the models.

They also have slide and video evenings, modelling competitions, visits to railway attractions, a summer event and an annual dinner.

