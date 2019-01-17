Ron Moore hangs up his bowls shoes after 30 years as secretary of Ely and District Bowls League

The secretary of the Ely and District Bowls League has hung up his bowls shoes after 30 years with the group.

Ron Moore received a presentation at the league’s annual general meeting at the City of Ely Bowls Club on Friday, January 11.

On behalf of the 21 clubs involved, chairman Bob Cole said Ron had “carried out his responsibilities over the years”.

Mr Cole said: “Ron carried out his responsibilities firmly with diligence and fairness to the benefit of all who played in the league.”

Although Ron has given up the role as secretary after 30 years at the league, a spokesman has confirmed he will continue as treasurer.

Ron will be superseded by Jan Lowe, of the evening division, who is sharing duties with Eric Hobbs of the afternoon division.

Jan said: “Ron will continue as treasurer after giving up secretaryship, thus maintaining contact.”