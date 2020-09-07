Advanced search

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

PUBLISHED: 16:53 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 07 September 2020

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Rail commuters travelling between Ely and Cambridge are being advised to check their journeys after a lorry hit a railway bridge.

Network Rail engineers are currently at the scene but the damage is said to be ‘extensive’ and the bridge will need to be repaired before the line can safely open.

The lorry hit the railway bridge in Coldhams Lane, Cambridge, earlier today (Monday).

As well as affecting passengers travelling between Ely and Cambridge, the lines to and from Ipswich were also disrupted.

The road where the incident happened was also closed.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “There is no excuse to not know the height of your vehicle before starting your journey.

“As well as putting lives in danger on both road and rail and causing lengthy delays for passengers and road users, drivers who chance it at bridges are at risk of losing their licenses and leaving their employers with a hefty bill for repairs and train delay costs, along with a strong threat to their own operators licence.”

Meanwhile, last Saturday (September 5), ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ at Ely station was hit again - this time by a van driver transporting four portable toilets.

Bridge strikes cause various problems for railway services.

As well as delays for passengers and road users while the damage is repaired, bridge strikes are also a costly issue.

Heavy Goods Vehicles and buses mainly hit railway bridges at a cost of around £13,000 per strike.

In total, these incidents cost the UK taxpayer around £23m a year.

