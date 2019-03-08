Woman who escaped North Korea to give Amnesty International talk at Babylon Gallery in Ely

Ji-hyun Park, who escaped North Korea, is Amnesty International's guest speaker at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ALLISON MORRIS. Archant

The Ely branch of Amnesty International is hosting a rare chance to hear a first-hand account from a North Korean woman who managed to escape the country.

A short film about Ji-hyun Park’s life will be screened in Ely on Tuesday March 19.

It tells her story of escaping near-starvation in North Korea to travel to China only to be torn away from her child and forced back to the country she fled.

Ms Park, who now lives in England, will be at the Babylon Gallery from 7pm, with Kenny Latunde-Dada, Amnesty International’s North Korea Amnesty country co-ordinator.

A spokesman for the group said: “The horror of life in North Korea under Kim Jong-un is well known, but what is possibly less well known is how those who brave the dangerous journey across the border to China rarely receive shelter.

“Instead, if found, they are arrested and sent back to the totalitarian state, to face imprisonment, torture and even death.”

Admission to the event is free.