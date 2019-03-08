Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Woman who escaped North Korea to give Amnesty International talk at Babylon Gallery in Ely

PUBLISHED: 12:02 09 March 2019

Ji-hyun Park, who escaped North Korea, is Amnesty International's guest speaker at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ALLISON MORRIS.

Ji-hyun Park, who escaped North Korea, is Amnesty International's guest speaker at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ALLISON MORRIS.

Archant

The Ely branch of Amnesty International is hosting a rare chance to hear a first-hand account from a North Korean woman who managed to escape the country.

A short film about Ji-hyun Park’s life will be screened in Ely on Tuesday March 19.

It tells her story of escaping near-starvation in North Korea to travel to China only to be torn away from her child and forced back to the country she fled.

Ms Park, who now lives in England, will be at the Babylon Gallery from 7pm, with Kenny Latunde-Dada, Amnesty International’s North Korea Amnesty country co-ordinator.

A spokesman for the group said: “The horror of life in North Korea under Kim Jong-un is well known, but what is possibly less well known is how those who brave the dangerous journey across the border to China rarely receive shelter.

“Instead, if found, they are arrested and sent back to the totalitarian state, to face imprisonment, torture and even death.”

Admission to the event is free.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Most Read

Teenager from Littleport who robbed victims at knife point in ‘frightening attacks’ sentenced to four years in young offenders’ institute

Brandon Sharp, 19, of Cottier Drive, Littleport, robbed his victims at knife point. He has been sentenced to four years detention in a young offenders’ institute. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

‘Wise up, size up’: Lorry flips after it hits Stuntney Road bridge in Ely – less than a week since reopening

Lorry driver faces prosecution after coming to grief today at the Stutney Road rail bridge in Ely. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lorry crashes into ditch on A142 Isle of Ely Way

A driver had a lucky escape after their lorry ended up in a ditch on the A142 Isle of Ely Way last night (Wednesday March 6). Picture: SUBMITTED.

Imagine being on holiday and watching a live stream of burglars ransacking your Cambridgeshire home - well that’s what happened court told

Stuart Driver (toip left) and Matthew Turner (bottom right_ sentenced for their part in a burglary. The home owners saw the burglars robbing their Cambridgeshire home (bottom left) on CCTV whilst they were on holiday. The red Honda was used as a get away vehicle in a later burglary. Pictures: CAMBS POLICE

East Cambs Council to face the challenge of finding a new leader - and Cambs Mayor James Palmer a new deputy - after Charles Roberts stands down

Mayor James Palmer said that the site would be “refurbished, revamped” as he welcomed plans for the derelict site. Here he is pictured with leader of East Cambs District Council Cllr Charles Roberts. Picture: JAMES PALMER OFFICE

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely man tells council of his dream to create a haven where people can ‘escape to get away from the hustle and bustle of life’

Michael Grey wants to create an eco friendly haven at his Ely home. He began with a three acre fishing lake but now wants to convert shepherd's hut for overnight stays. Picture; EAST CAMBS PLANNING

Woman who escaped North Korea to give Amnesty International talk at Babylon Gallery in Ely

Ji-hyun Park, who escaped North Korea, is Amnesty International's guest speaker at the Babylon Gallery in Ely on Tuesday March 19. Picture: ALLISON MORRIS.

Amnesty to tackle knife crime launched in Cambridgeshire

Amnesty to tackle knife crime launched in Cambridgeshire. This picture shows the knifes that were handed in during the last amnesty. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Cambridgeshire rape investigation is focus of first episode of 24 hours in Police Custody

Cambridgeshire rape investigation is focus of first episode of 24 hours in Police Custody. Pictured is a screenshot taken from the first episode of the Channel 4 series which airs on Monday March 11. Picture: YOU TUBE/CHANNEL 4.

Willingham man running 2019 London Marathon in aid of 14-year-old Louis born with rare metabolic disease

Matt Simmons of Willingham (left) will be running this year’s London Marathon in aid of Metabolic Support UK who looked after 14-year-old Louis (right) who suffered with a disease for 13 years of his life. Picture: SUPPLIED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists