Ambulance cadets rewarded for hard work over Covid-19 pandemic

Daniel Mason

Published: 3:28 PM July 16, 2021   
Ely cadets from St John Ambulance at an awards night in the city

Cadets at Ely St John Ambulance were rewarded for their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic at an awards night. - Credit: Facebook/Mike Rouse

A team of ambulance cadets came together for the first time this year as they were recognised for their hard work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Ely St John Ambulance cadets took part in the Grand Prior award, where they study various topics, including first aid, over the course of the year. 

Junior and more senior members were given bronze, silver and gold awards for their efforts at the event, which took place at the Ely Outdoor Sports Association on July 14. 

Katrina Cattani, unit manager of Ely All Services, said: “The night was about celebrating the cadets and the hard work they have put in since the pandemic.  

“Those have attended week in, week out working hard to complete topic in a virtual environment.   

“We had some games and it was nice to have them all together, just catching up with each other.” 

Mike Rouse, president of Ely St John Ambulance cadets, also attended. 

He said: “To see these young people receive their certificates and hear of all their achievements and what they contribute is heart-warming.  

“The city is proud of you all.”   

For more information on Ely St John Ambulance, email: Kat.Cattani@sja.org.uk or visit: https://www.sja.org.uk/get-involved/young-people/.  

