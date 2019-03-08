Ely Amateur Dramatic Society to perform Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' 'like you have never seen it before'

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society will perform Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' at the Old Palace Garden from August 14 to 17 "like you have never seen it before". Picture: D STUART PHOTOGRAPHY. Archant

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society will perform Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' at the Old Palace Garden from August 14 to 17 "like you have never seen it before".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ely Amateur Dramatic Society will perform Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at the Old Palace Garden from August 14 to 17 “like you have never seen it before”. Picture: D STUART PHOTOGRAPHY. Ely Amateur Dramatic Society will perform Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’ at the Old Palace Garden from August 14 to 17 “like you have never seen it before”. Picture: D STUART PHOTOGRAPHY.

Group member Lisa Bushell says of the modern take on the classic story: "Illyria 2019 is the biggest event in the summer festival calendar. It was founded by multi-millionaire Orsino and takes place on his estate every year. He runs it with his best friends. They are a close knit team.

"It is the perfect place to be incognito to escape a media frenzy. This is Olivia's plan. She is a social media and TV sensation and has millions of Instagram followers.

You may also want to watch:

"Recently both her father and her brother died and so Olivia has come to Illyria 2019 to lose herself amongst the thousands of festival goers so she can mourn and recover hopefully in peace.

"She has not come alone but has only brought the most important members of her entourage with her for company and support."

Performances start at 7.30pm each night and a bar will be available. Take your own blankets and chairs and use the gallery entrance.

Book tickets, £10 each, by calling Burrow's Bookshop on 01353 669759 or online via www.ticketsource.co.uk/elyamateurdramaticsociety