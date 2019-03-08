Ely Amateur Dramatic Society to perform Agatha Christie murder mystery at Ely College

The City of Ely Amateur Dramatic Society brings Agatha Christie's intense, atmospheric murder mystery 'And Then There Were None' to life - and death - at Ely College next week.

A remote island, a millionaire's mansion, ten guests - and then there were none...

Ten strangers are brought together to a remote island for a seemingly innocent house party.

Each of them hides a dark secret, and one by one they pay the ultimate price for their past mistakes. But who is orchestrating their descent into hell?

Ely ADS say it is "the perfect way to spend a dark, autumn evening".

The production, which is being staged at Needham's Hall, runs from October 24 to 26.

Performances start at 7.30pm each night and you can get tickets, £12 each, from Burrows Bookshop at 9 High Street Passage, 01353 669759 or online via www.TicketSource.co.uk/elyamateurdramaticsociety

