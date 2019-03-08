Gallery

Don't miss last Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performances of Agatha Christie murder mystery at Ely College

The City of Ely Amateur Dramatic Society performs Agatha Christie's intense, atmospheric murder mystery 'And Then There Were None' at Ely College until Saturday (October 26). Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

A remote island, a millionaire's mansion, ten guests - and then there were none...

Ten strangers are brought together to a remote island for a seemingly innocent house party.

Each of them hides a dark secret, and one by one they pay the ultimate price for their past mistakes. But who is orchestrating their descent into hell?

Ely ADS described the production as "the perfect way to spend a dark, autumn evening".

The production was staged at Needham's Hall and presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals Company Samuel French Ltd.

