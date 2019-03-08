Gallery

City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019: City mayor Mike Rouse presents top prizes to green-fingered residents

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Supplied

Owners of East Cambridgeshire's best allotments were awarded top prizes by the mayor at the annual ceremony this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse gave out the trophies to winners at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019 on Monday, September 9.

The ceremony took place at Centre E in the city and from 7.30pm some of the region's most green-fingered residents were handed their awards.

Tea, coffee and cakes were offered out to attendees before the awards night to allow the plot holders to mingle and get to know each other.

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Prizes were as follows:

A J FENN CUP for best allotment in Ely and winner's certificate:

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Joint winners Stewart and Teresa Bye of Bridge Fen and Colin and Olive Bowles of New Barns

Third place certificate: Vala Carter of New Barns

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

HOLDEN-ROLFE CUP for best small plot and winner's certificate:

Gareth and Bev Owen of Upherds Lane

Second place certificate: Valerie Sims of Upherds Lane

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Third place certificate: Trevor Brown of Upherds Lane

MICHAEL UNGAR MEMORIAL CUP for best newcomer and winner's certificate:

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Richard and Svetlana Hayes of New Barns

Second place certificate: The Dalton Family of Bridge Fen

Joint third place certificate: Fil and Til Utting Brown of Bridge Fen and Diane Scott and David Watts of Bridge Fen

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

The following trophies will be retained by the winners:

JACK CLARKE TROPHY for best plot on Bridge Fen: Stewart and Teresa Bye

MAURICE HOBBS TROPHY for best plot on New Barns: Colin and Olive Bowles

NIGEL CLARKE TROPHY for best plot on Upherds Lane: Gareth and Bev Owen

JACK KEMP TROPHY for best plot on Back Hill and Canterbury Avenue: Lisa Harbinson

You may also want to watch: