Advanced search

Gallery

City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019: City mayor Mike Rouse presents top prizes to green-fingered residents

PUBLISHED: 17:15 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 10 September 2019

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Supplied

Owners of East Cambridgeshire's best allotments were awarded top prizes by the mayor at the annual ceremony this week.

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse gave out the trophies to winners at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019 on Monday, September 9.

The ceremony took place at Centre E in the city and from 7.30pm some of the region's most green-fingered residents were handed their awards.

Tea, coffee and cakes were offered out to attendees before the awards night to allow the plot holders to mingle and get to know each other.

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Prizes were as follows:

A J FENN CUP for best allotment in Ely and winner's certificate:

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Joint winners Stewart and Teresa Bye of Bridge Fen and Colin and Olive Bowles of New Barns

Third place certificate: Vala Carter of New Barns

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

HOLDEN-ROLFE CUP for best small plot and winner's certificate:

Gareth and Bev Owen of Upherds Lane

Second place certificate: Valerie Sims of Upherds Lane

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Third place certificate: Trevor Brown of Upherds Lane

MICHAEL UNGAR MEMORIAL CUP for best newcomer and winner's certificate:

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Richard and Svetlana Hayes of New Barns

Second place certificate: The Dalton Family of Bridge Fen

Joint third place certificate: Fil and Til Utting Brown of Bridge Fen and Diane Scott and David Watts of Bridge Fen

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

The following trophies will be retained by the winners:

JACK CLARKE TROPHY for best plot on Bridge Fen: Stewart and Teresa Bye

MAURICE HOBBS TROPHY for best plot on New Barns: Colin and Olive Bowles

NIGEL CLARKE TROPHY for best plot on Upherds Lane: Gareth and Bev Owen

JACK KEMP TROPHY for best plot on Back Hill and Canterbury Avenue: Lisa Harbinson

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Campaigners unite at Ely Brexit rally to call for a People’s Vote

One of Ely’s biggest ever political rallies took place on the weekend – in a protest for a public vote on the final Brexit deal. Picture: Paola Trimarco

Fire crews from Chatteris and Cottenham work to douse flames for more than two hours as garage burns down in Haddenham

Crews worked for more than two hours to tackle the accidental garage blaze in Hill Row, Haddenham on Friday, September 6. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Campaigners unite at Ely Brexit rally to call for a People’s Vote

One of Ely’s biggest ever political rallies took place on the weekend – in a protest for a public vote on the final Brexit deal. Picture: Paola Trimarco

Fire crews from Chatteris and Cottenham work to douse flames for more than two hours as garage burns down in Haddenham

Crews worked for more than two hours to tackle the accidental garage blaze in Hill Row, Haddenham on Friday, September 6. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Ely Standard

City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019: City mayor Mike Rouse presents top prizes to green-fingered residents

Prizes were awarded to green-fingered East Cambs residents at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019. Picture: Supplied

Protesters to stage ‘die in’ outside of Ely Cathedral to demand district council take action over climate change ‘emergency’

Protesters will lie on the ground outside of Ely Cathedral in a “die in” to demand council bosses take action over a climate change “emergency”. Picture: Extinction Rebellion

Boats in Fenland will have to be registered, insured and safety checked under new powers

River users in Fenland will have to get their boats registered, insured and safety checked under new powers in a bid to control moorings. Picture: FOX NARROWBOATS

REVIEW: Bill Skarsgård’s blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2

Bill Skarsgård’s blood-thirsty Pennywise the Clown returns in terrifying thriller IT Chapter 2, which is now showing at The Light Cinema in Wisbech. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH.

Serious attacks on county’s police officers increasing

Attacks on officers which have resulted in injury increased. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists