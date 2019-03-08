City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019: City mayor Mike Rouse presents top prizes to green-fingered residents
PUBLISHED: 17:15 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 10 September 2019
Supplied
Owners of East Cambridgeshire's best allotments were awarded top prizes by the mayor at the annual ceremony this week.
Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse gave out the trophies to winners at the City of Ely Allotments and Gardens Association Awards Evening 2019 on Monday, September 9.
The ceremony took place at Centre E in the city and from 7.30pm some of the region's most green-fingered residents were handed their awards.
Tea, coffee and cakes were offered out to attendees before the awards night to allow the plot holders to mingle and get to know each other.
Prizes were as follows:
A J FENN CUP for best allotment in Ely and winner's certificate:
Joint winners Stewart and Teresa Bye of Bridge Fen and Colin and Olive Bowles of New Barns
Third place certificate: Vala Carter of New Barns
HOLDEN-ROLFE CUP for best small plot and winner's certificate:
Gareth and Bev Owen of Upherds Lane
Second place certificate: Valerie Sims of Upherds Lane
Third place certificate: Trevor Brown of Upherds Lane
MICHAEL UNGAR MEMORIAL CUP for best newcomer and winner's certificate:
Richard and Svetlana Hayes of New Barns
Second place certificate: The Dalton Family of Bridge Fen
Joint third place certificate: Fil and Til Utting Brown of Bridge Fen and Diane Scott and David Watts of Bridge Fen
The following trophies will be retained by the winners:
JACK CLARKE TROPHY for best plot on Bridge Fen: Stewart and Teresa Bye
MAURICE HOBBS TROPHY for best plot on New Barns: Colin and Olive Bowles
NIGEL CLARKE TROPHY for best plot on Upherds Lane: Gareth and Bev Owen
JACK KEMP TROPHY for best plot on Back Hill and Canterbury Avenue: Lisa Harbinson