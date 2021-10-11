Published: 10:30 AM October 11, 2021 Updated: 10:31 AM October 11, 2021

24 junior cadets of Tutor Flight have been enrolled into the Air Training Corps family at 1094 Ely Squadron. - Credit: Ely Squadron Royal Air Force

New recruits have been welcomed into the Air Training Corps family at 1094 Ely Squadron.

24 out of 28 junior cadets of Tutor Flight were enrolled after completing phase one of their basic training.

The cadets were registered by the Squadron padre, Reverend Alan Jesson with Ely Squadron’s commanding officer flight lieutenant, J Donoghue RAFAC and Mr David Martin, the chair of the Ely branch of the Royal British Legion.

A spokesperson for Ely Squadron said: “We plan to enrol the remaining four new recruits this week as they were absent due to school commitments.”

“We have over 30 other potential recruits on our waiting list ready to join.

"The only thing stopping the Squadron expanding further are the Covid-19 restrictions on indoor social distancing.

“Welcome to The Corps and the start of many adventures.”

To find out more about becoming an Air Cadet or a Cadet Forces adult volunteer, visit the website.