Ely air cadets take on historical tour in RAF Marham visit

Members of the 1094 Ely Squadron visited RAF Marham and were given a VIP tour of the station.

Some of Ely Squadron's younger cadets learned more about the history of RAF Marham during a visit last weekend.



Cadets visited the station's heritage museum based in the site's old Chapel building, as well as taking on a fact-finding quiz.

They were also given a VIP guided tour of the Norfolk station, understanding RAF Marham's path through the 20th century with the reformation of the 617 squadron alongside the arrival of the F35 lightning.

Cadets will be volunteering at the aviation heritage centre ran by serving and retired RAF Marham personnel this month as part of their Duke of Edinburgh award scheme.



Last month, members from the Ely Squadron attended a gliding course at RAF Syerston in Lincolnshire.

Two cadets helped launch glider aircraft and also gained an insight into volunteer gliding squadron (VGS) operations in preparation for their own gliding scholarship applications.

An Ely squadron spokesperson said: "Thank you to the amazing staff team at 644 VGS who work so hard and give up their weekends all year round to fly cadets and give them the thrilling experience of flying a glider."